REECE, Erin M.
Age 48 of Dayton, departed November 17, 2021. Erin is survived by her parents, William and Monty Reece (Dayton); Aunts: Melanie Moore-Seals (Las Vegas), Jacqueline Reece (Washington, DC), and Uncle: A J Reece (Washington, DC). Service: 11 A.M., Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pk. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
