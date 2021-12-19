REECE (Christensen),



Annette Marie



Age 75, of Hamilton died peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born on September 13, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Raymond and Mildred (Boehm) Christensen. On September 28, 1968, she married Carl Michael Reece. Annette retired from Hamilton City Schools, and also worked at Bendix and Marsh Supermarkets. Before her marriage,



Annette loved to roller skate (dance competition) at Fairfield Roller Rink and surrounding area. She was a big Elvis Presley fan. Annette loved to read and sitting on her front porch. She loved the water, boating and loved to watch the sunset. She was completely devoted to her family and loved her granddaughters so much. She was always ready with a smile and had an infectious laugh. She is going to be missed by her many friends and thank them for their love and prayers. Her plans and wishes for this past year was to see her son get



married to his high school sweetheart and to see her beautiful granddaughter get married (and she made it). Annette was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ken



Christensen. She was also preceded in death by her many



loving uncles and aunts. She is survived by her husband,



Michael and two sons, Jason (Jenny) Reece and Matthew (Cheryl) Reece. She has two loving granddaughters, Lauren (Nathan) Rogers and Katelyn Reece. She is also survived by two devoted brothers-in-law, Steve and Pat Reece and two loving sisters-in-law, Terry Reece and Sherry Christensen. She leaves behind her nieces, nephews and many cousins. Many thanks to Dr. Paula Weisenberger and her staff at OHC, "Dr. Paula called Ann a Trooper". Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1770 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Ty Choate officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

