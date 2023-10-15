Redmond, David Arthur



David Arthur Redmond passed away on October 9 after an extended illness. He was born to Anne and Bill Redmond in Fort Wayne, Indiana on April 23, 1941. After high school, he graduated from Franklin University, and then enrolled in graduate studies at the University of Illinois. While there, he was drafted into the military. He flew combat missions in Vietnam and after serving five years in the Air Force, he attended Indiana University Law School. He was appointed as Clinton Country Court judge in Frankfort, Indiana and served two terms. He then continued his judicial career in Dayton, Ohio where he served as an Administrative Law judge for the Social Security Administration. He retired as a Lt Col in the International Air Guard and retired from this judgeship position in 2015. He is survived his four sons: Joseph (Megan), Paul, Nicholas, and Charles, as well as their mother, Susan Redmond, grandchildren Hannah, Jackson, Piper, and Charlotte, and his brother, Bill (Beth) of Washington DC. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.



