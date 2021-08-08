REDMAN, Raymond



Lester "Les"



Age 91 of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord on



Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 22, 1930, to his



parents, Robert and Elizabeth (Holderman) Redman. In addition to his parents, he was



preceded in death by his wife of 55 years. Wilda (Orrill) Redman; and siblings Mary Petry, Robert Redman, Crystal Hosack, and Barbara Suggs; and son-in-law, Alan Brennaman. Les is survived by his daughter, Kathy Brennaman; son, Michael Redman; daughter, Sheila (Don) Crumley; and daughter, Denise Barnes; brother, Paul (Yvonne) Redman. Also, 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many more extended family and friends. Les was a member of Union Road Pentecostal Church for 58 years. He loved the Lord and his family. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Les enjoyed fishing, his tractor, working in his yard, and watching westerns and boxing. He was also a high scoring bowler. Les will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral to follow at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Clifford Hurst officiating. Interment with military



honors will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family requests that ALL visitors please wear a mask.



