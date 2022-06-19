RECTOR, Golden



Age 94, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 14, 2022. She was born in Stanton, Kentucky, to parents James Troy Peck and Etta



Centers Peck on June 15, 1927. Goldie almost held on to see her 95th birthday. She was a beautician having owned the Silhouette Hair Salon for 63 years when she retired in 2013. She was a faithful servant at Yankee Road First Church of God. Goldie is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Steve) Roberts; grandchildren, Joe (Jenny) Roberts and James (Jeana) Roberts; great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Jayden, and Julia Roberts, and her brother, Donald Peck. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Rector; parents; brothers, James, Elmer, and William Peck and sister, Juanita Tyra. Visitation will take place at Baker-



Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue on Wednesday, June 22, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Roberts, her grandson, officiating. Interment at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be left at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



