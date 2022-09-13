RECK, John Waldo



John Waldo Reck, age 81 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in his residence. He was born in Dayton on November 12, 1940, the son of Cecil and Viola (Thorp) Reck. He graduated from Buford High School in 1960. He was a tool maker at Inland, Arbor and Paradigm Tools for many years. He also was a member of the Scottish Rite. His first love was fishing and his second love was playing golf.



He is survived by his partner of 8 years, Manola Ritter, grandchildren Madison, Eli, Annalyza and Kyle; great-grandchildren Kyla, Calvin, Aidan and Grace; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; children Julie Jenkins, Jody Kopf, and Johnna Reck; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters. John was a loving partner, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

