springfield-news-sun logo
X

REATHERFORD, Manford

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

REATHERFORD,

Manford E. "Red"

Age 91 passed away October 18, 2021. He was born March 15, 1930, in Harrison to the late Albert and Myrtle (nee

Peters) Reatherford. Red is survived by his wife of 70 years Betty Reatherford; daughter Connie (David) Fuchs; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Karen Reatherford. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30AM with John Wallen officiating. Burial to follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at


weigelfuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DAVIS, George
2
CLARK, Kevin
3
COLLINS, Scott
4
CLARK, Deborah
5
CAMERON, David
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top