Reames, Charles Lee



of Fairborn, Ohio, went to his home in Heaven on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Dayton VA Hospital. He was born on February 21, 1948 in Leadwood, Missouri to the late Jerrel and Verna Stephens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and David Stephens. Charles served in the US Army from 1970-1973 in the Vietnam War. He was an E-4 specialist. He was a policeman for the Mentor Police Department for 11 years. Charles was a minister of the Dundee Church of God and Valley Temple Church of God. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Laura Reames of Fairborn; daughters, Charlotte (Jerry) Beck and Kimberly Reames of Missouri; brothers, Edwin (Teresa) Stephens and Paul (Beth) Stephens; sisters, Brenda (Ivan) Martin and Debbie (Gene) Thomas of Missouri; step-daughters, Debbie Sain, Chrissy Moore, and Tamara Mannix; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 from 2-4pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 4pm. Charles will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery with military honors on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 9am. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

