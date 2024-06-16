Ream, Nancy J.



Nancy J. Ream age 95 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the Springfield Masonic Community. She was born the daughter of Lester E. & Jeannette (Alexander) Meiling on April 16, 1929, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald G. Ream in 2017; son  in - law Hadley E. Williamson. Nancy is survived by her beloved daughters Kristine Kolbinskie, Kimberly Williamson & Kari (David) Demmien all of Springfield; grandchildren Mitchel (Jaylene) Williamson of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Destiney Demmien of Springfield, Russel (Emily) Williamson of Springfield & Jennifer (Clint) Jones of Marina Del Ray, California; great grandchildren Joshua, Rebekah, Ezra, Jayden, Lydia Faith, Brylee, Annie Christine, Kate, & Mae. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Nancy was a longtime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where she volunteered countless hours. Nancy loved the community of Springfield, and it was important to her to give back to it. Nancy was a member of the Women's Association of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (WASSO), Springfield Museum of Art, former member of the Wittenburg Guild, & spent many hours volunteering her time with her husband at the National Museum of the US Air Force. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, & cross stitching. She was a talented & award-winning water colorist. Education was important to Nancy. She was involved with her daughters' schooling to make sure they all stayed on the correct path. Family was the most important to her; her daughters will fondly remember all the baking during the Christmas season. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024 from 1:00pm-1:30pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1612 S. Belmont Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45505. A memorial service will follow at 1:30pm. The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the many caregivers at the Masonic Home over the years. Memorial contributions may be made to WASSO, the Springfield Art Museum or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





