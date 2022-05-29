REAM, Helen

REAM (Souders), Helen "Jeanne"



Age, 95, of Springfield, passed forward on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Care Center at the Green Hills Community where she was lovingly taken care of by the staff, Universal Home Health and Hospice, and her family after her recent



diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.



Our beautiful mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, Jeanne, was born to Ervin and Jesta Pearl (Jinks) Souders on April 3, 1927, at home on the family farm in Clark County, OH.



Jeanne gave her heart to our Lord Jesus Christ when she was 14 years old and was baptized in a creek with her mother and brother Roger near their home. In fall of 1943, Jeanne's family moved to their new farm in Champaign County. Jeanne was a 1945 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School, St.



Paris, OH, and 1950 graduate of Springfield College of



Commerce and Industry. Jeanne began working at Steel



Products (SPECO Division of Kelsey Hayes) while attending



college, and retired after thirty-three and one half years of faithful service. She then began her love of volunteering at Mercy Medical Center where she donated over 7,000+ hours for the benefit of others in many different capacities. Jeanne was a charter member of the Cardinal Squares Square Dance Club and remained active until the onset of her illness. In her many travels, she square danced her way throughout the United States and England. She enjoyed many friendships and countless dances. Jeanne was an avid mall walker and card player. Jeanne was a member of First Christian Church, Springfield, OH.



Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; older brother and sister-in-law: Roger E. Souders and Dorothy J. (George) Souders; younger brother: Robert (Bob) L. Souders; beloved children: Brenda Kay Ream and Brent Douglas Ream; her



angel and great-granddaughter Olivia; special nephew:



Thomas J. Souders; and her very best friend: Monica Hadden.



She is survived by her loving daughter: Gaybrielle (Gay) Ann Ray and her husband Michael S. Ray; adored by her grandchildren: Polly C. (Jeremy) Franz; Michael A. (Molly) Ray; Brent Christopher Ream; Scott D. Ream; and great-grandson Truett Ray; great-granddaughters: Nicole (Connor) Brower and



Sarah Franz; nephew: Mark (Yvonne) Souders and Susan



Souders; and her granddog: Gracie.



In addition to her family, Jeanne is survived by dear friends: Debbie and Kenny Cooke and their family; Dianne Jordan; dance partner and friend Dennis Boone; and also the Homebuilder's Sunday School Class at First Christian Church.



A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH. Visitation is from 3 – 4 p.m. with the memorial



service beginning at 4 p.m.



Jeanne donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to First Christian Church, Green Hills Community/Universal Home Health and Hospice, or Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

