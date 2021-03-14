READ, Patsy



Patsy … The devoted daughter of Goldie and Ade Smallwood, attentive and loving Mom to Denis and Debbie and a



"Believer in the Lord". Her Faith was her strength. Helping others was her joy.



Patsy served as a Girl Scout Leader, a Volunteer at Dr. Rush's Day Hospital and a



Volunteer at Middletown



Hospital for nearly 40 years. She loved dancing, gardening and sharing little bouquets from her own garden with folks in need of loving cheer. Patsy and her late husband Ed were such a cute and devoted couple of 37 years. She had a knack for putting her wardrobe and home décor together in a way that was uniquely "Patsy".



She loved living in Middletown and Monroe and has cherished her lifelong friends there. She kept her eyes fixed on the Lord and is now free.



Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64145.

