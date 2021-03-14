X

READ, Patsy

ajc.com

Obituaries | 8 hours ago

READ, Patsy

Patsy … The devoted daughter of Goldie and Ade Smallwood, attentive and loving Mom to Denis and Debbie and a

"Believer in the Lord". Her Faith was her strength. Helping others was her joy.

Patsy served as a Girl Scout Leader, a Volunteer at Dr. Rush's Day Hospital and a

Volunteer at Middletown

Hospital for nearly 40 years. She loved dancing, gardening and sharing little bouquets from her own garden with folks in need of loving cheer. Patsy and her late husband Ed were such a cute and devoted couple of 37 years. She had a knack for putting her wardrobe and home décor together in a way that was uniquely "Patsy".

She loved living in Middletown and Monroe and has cherished her lifelong friends there. She kept her eyes fixed on the Lord and is now free.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Missouri 64145.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.