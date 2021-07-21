RAYMOND, Johanne

RAYMOND (Harkins), Johanne Catherine "Jodie"



Age 92 years young, passed into eternal life on July 16, 2021, in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the first child to Clyde and Martha Harkins. Jodie was a longtime resident of Jacksonville. She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church and one of the original Jacksonville Ladies. She was a distinguished member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of 1812. Jodie was the owner of Jodie Raymond Originals and author of



numerous knitting machines.



She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Robert J. (Bob) Raymond; their son Steven Curtis Raymond; and her brother Gerald (Bob) R. Harkins.



Visitation will be at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills, (850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N) on Wednesday, July 21 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with service at 10:00 on Thursday, July 22 followed by



interment at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. The family requests donations be made to the Jacksonville Ladies in



honor of Jodie. Checks can be mailed to the Support Committee at Jacksonville National Cemetery, Inc, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218-1247.

