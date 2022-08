RAYFORD, David Eugene



Passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born on September 20, 1976, to the late Richard E. Rayford, Jr. and Lorine Rayford. David was kind, loyal, a giver, funny and he loved hard. He graduated from Patterson Co-Op in 1995. He married Dawnika Rayford on April 23, 2004. Memorial service will be held at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12PM.