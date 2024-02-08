Ray, Jerald E.



Ray, Jerald E., 74, of Enon, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2024 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jerald Was born January 27, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harlie and Bessie (Anderson) Ray. He was the Owner and Operator of J&J Construction and Estelle's Leather Stop for many years. Survivors include two children, Tammy Sue Ray and Jerry (Emily) Ray; five grandchildren, Markus Ray, Holly Wood, Ellicia Conley, Dominic Ray and Judah Ray; two great grandchildren, Connor Wood and Harley Conley; three siblings, Christine Stumbo, Mitzy (Rick) Brewer and Debbie Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Ruth; two sons, Timothy and Shawn; and three siblings, Aubrey, Harlie and Diane. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 10 at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Dale Stumbo officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery.



