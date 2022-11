RAY (Hamilton),



Eva Nadine



May 9, 1933 - Nov. 1, 2022



89, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Pavilion at Piketon.



Eva was born May 9, 1933, in Teaberry, Kentucky, the daughter of the late John B. Hamilton and Lula Jane Hamilton. On June 27, 1964, Eva was united in marriage to Lloyd Dale Ray who preceded her in death October 21, 2016.



She is survived by her daughter, Patrea Michelle Neal, sister, Pricilla Hamilton, and a brother, Palmer Hamilton.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Eva was a retired teacher.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Little Ettie Church, 2707 Salem Cave Road, Beaver, Ohio with Elder Teddy Honaker, Elder Aaron Whitaker, Jr., Elder Greg Sowards, Elder Don Mullins and Elder Harrison Runyon officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.



The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Little Ettie Church.



