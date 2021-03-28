RAY, Edward L.



Age 67, of Dayton, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his mother Arcene Roberts, sister Patsy Canterbury, and brother Roy C. Ray. Survivors include his wife Joyce M. Ray (Thomas), son Jonathen E. Ray of West Carrollton; sister Wanda Gunnoe, brothers and sisters-in-law Connie Ray, Michael (Martha)



Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Teresa Thomas, Betsey Redinger,



Rosalie (Richard) Koesel, Nancy (Mark) Gillotti, members of the Huff family in Tennessee, and numerous other relatives and friends. He retired after 20 years of service from the



United States Air Force, then became a Lawn and Garden Manager at Wal-Mart, and was an avid gardener. He loved his University of Tennessee sports teams but most of all he



enjoyed spending time with his son, nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends. Services will be 1 pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Scott Wells officiating. A Gathering of Friends will be held from 12 noon until service time at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45420 or the American Cancer Society. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

