RAY, Deborah

RAY (Traylor),



Deborah R.



Aug. 31, 1949 – March 17, 2022



Troy, Ohio.



Following a long battle with ovarian cancer, Debbie died peacefully at home in the arms of her loving husband Tim and surrounded by her cherished family. Tim and Debbie were married December 22, 1974, in St. Paris, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Mildred (Faehl) Traylor of St. Paris.



She is survived by her sisters and brother: Peggy (William) Bowers of Troy, Kurt (Susan) Traylor of Rosewood and Lisa (Jim) Vassar of Urbana. Additionally she is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (Scott) of Burke, VA, and grandchildren Mackenzie Dickson and Mitchell Dickson; stepdaughter Sandi Todd of Indianapolis and grandchildren Stephanie Todd and great-grandson Micah, Chelsea Todd (Corbin Massa), Victoria (Cory) Hadley, Sam Todd; stepdaughter Rebecca (Todd) Bilbrey of Bloomington IN; and stepson Mike Ray and grandchildren Brandon Ray, Corey Ray, and Olivia Ray in addition to many nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephew in her



extended family.



Debbie graduated from Graham High School, St. Paris, OH, in 1967, Ohio Northern University in 1971 with a Bachelor of



Science in Education, and achieved a Masters in Business



Administration from the University of Phoenix in 2003.



Debbie's career highlights included working for such mission driven organizations as Administrator for The Ohio Quality and Productivity Forum where she worked with the late Dr. W. Edwards Deming; Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton as Director of Marketing and Communication and subsequently Patient Satisfaction; and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement of Boston working as a quality improvement adviser



internationally to improve healthcare globally.



Her many interests included travel, gardening, reading and nature. She was loved by many and will be remembered for her warmth, gracious spirit, and generosity to all.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Debbie's many caregivers, doctors, nurses and administrators who gave



generously of their time during numerous treatments and care, and ultimately to Hospice of Ohio Hospice of Miami County for offering compassionate end-of-life comfort.



Debbie asked that memorial contributions be made to either The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation, P.O. Box 461, Wright Brothers Branch, Dayton, OH 45409-0461; the Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373, or to Ohio Hospice of Miami County, 937-335-5191 or hospiceofmiamicounty.org.



A private celebration of life will be held by the family. Condolences to the family may be expressed at



www.bairdfuneralhome.com