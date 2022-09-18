RAVESTEIN, Cornelia

RAVESTEIN



(Van Leeuwen),



Cornelia Maria "Corrie"



Age 98, beloved wife, mother, Oma (grandmother), Tante (aunt) and friend, passed away peacefully September 15, 2022. Corrie was born on August 9, 1924, in Delft, Holland, to Hubertina Helena Johanna (v d Wilk) and Willibrordus Adrianus Van Leeuwen. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years Adam J. Ravestein; her sister Johanna; her brothers Koos, Wim and Piet; and granddaughters Rebecca and Kristie. She is survived by her sister Riet; her children, Bill (and Kathy) Ravestein, Tina (and Dennis) Wolf, Mieke (and John) Clark, Adam W. (and Deb) Ravestein, Teresa (and Mark) Roth, and Lia Ravestein; 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Corrie and Adam, with their three eldest children, immigrated to the United States in 1954. She was a longstanding member of Our Lady of Mercy Parish and the Holland-American Club, and volunteered for the House of Bread for many years. She was a member of the Riverdale Optimist Club's "Opti-Mrs", the Mr. and Mrs. Garden Club, and the Grandmother's Club. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband in a private interment to be held at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5-8PM at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy St. Vincent de Paul, 220 W. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, OH 45405. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

