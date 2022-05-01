RAUGH,



Msgt. (Retired) Larry L.



Msgt. (Retired) LARRY L. RAUGH, age 79, of Springfield, passed forward into his heavenly home on April 20, 2022. He was born in Fort Wayne,



Indiana, in 1942, son of the late Elmer R. and Edna B. (Kimmel) Raugh. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Raugh; children, James B. (Randi) Kunkle,



Angela DeLaet, Jonathan (Cami) Kunkle, Cathryn (Kevin) Rice; grandchildren, Matt Brown, Courtney Ennis, Jennie Kunkle, Ryan Bartlett, Mariah Daniels, Ashlee Barat, Samantha



Rodriguez, Zachary Petticrew, James Kunkle Jr., Ashlynn Kunkle and Karsen Rice; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Clipp; along with special nephews, Kelly, Todd, Scott and Marty Raugh. Larry was preceded in death by his



parents; son, James Bartlett; two brothers, Charles and Donald Raugh; and his sister, Sue Perry. Larry proudly served in the Air National Guard in both Springfield and Fort Wayne for 33 years. Larry was a faithful member of Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. He was an active member of the North Hampton Lions Club for over 25 years and enjoyed cooking for their monthly Lions Club meetings and various events. Larry was their go-to chef! He received the Lion of the Year Award and Melvin Jones Fellow Award, which is the second highest award in the Lions Club. Larry also served as President of the Lions Club where he was instrumental in organizing and running their street fair and many other events. He was an avid fisherman and coached softball for many years in the NAAA. Larry bowled in the ANG league for many years and enjoyed woodworking and making wooden furniture, decor, and crafts. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5-7pm in the Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church, 1821 Troy Road, Springfield. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:30am in the church, Pastor Del Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Twin Valley Cemetery, West Alexandria at 2:00pm on Friday, May 6. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memorial gifts may be made in Larry's name to Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church or to the American Liver Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



www.littletonandrue.com



