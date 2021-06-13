RAUGH, Cathy

RAUCH, Cathy L.



Age 71, of Centerville, passed away on May 29, 2021. She was born in Dayton to the late Pauline and Elmer Snyder. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Rauch; children, Bryan Rauch, Michael (Maggie) Rauch, and Molly (Ryan



Sweeney) Rauch; grandchildren, Lily and Jackson Rauch, and Alice, Eleanor, and Arthur Sweeney; brothers, Gregory Snyder and Timothy Snyder; sister-in-law, Patricia Perry; and,



numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Fairmont West High School, Cathy was also an alumna of The University of Dayton where she was a member of the Flyerette dance team. She then went on to teach Social Studies at Bellbrook High School for 29 years, touching the lives of many students with her knowledge, dedication, and sense of humor. Cathy loved caring for the family pets, morning cups of coffee on the



patio, reading, writing, and spending time with her grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Friends and Family may gather prior to the mass from 9:30am until 11:30am at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Burial to follow the service at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cathy's memory to the



Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



