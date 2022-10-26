RATLIFF, Richelle



Richelle Ratliff of Lindenwald, OH, passed away Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. She was born July 3, 1960, in Fairfield, Ohio. She was survived by her children Tommy and Krystal (Josh), her grandchildren Cai, Preston, Karrinne, Kaylee, Mia, Thomas, Branson, Summer, Olivia, a sister Pam (Doyle), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was "mama Rat" to multiple children throughout the years. She worked for the Journal News for many years. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband and son Gary and Casey Ratliff, her parents Georgia and Elmer Myers, and her sister Sandy. We also want to thank her lifelong friend Melanie Buddo. A celebration of life will be done at the families convenience.

