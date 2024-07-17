Ratliff (Hopkins), Ival



Ival Hopkins Ratliff, born April 10,1929, passed away peacefully Monday morning July 15, 2024. Ival was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Ratliff and by three of her seven sons, Tracy, Jeff and Greg. Ival maintained a deep faith in God, anchored in the bible. She was a proud and loyal member of Greater Life Apostolic Church in Springfield Ohio, where she was loved and nurtured.



Ival was born near Pikeville, Kentucky, the fourth child born among 13 children of Bud and Gracie Hopkins. She and Rob migrated from Kentucky to Springfield Ohio in 1954 where Ival worked at The Sandwich Shop for 4 years and then had a successful career at ITT Jabsco for 30 years. After retirement she enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Ival also enjoyed gardening and was proud of her vegetables and flowers. Dinners around her table were filled with family, laughter and love.



Ival was lovingly cared for and lived with her granddaughter Kiley Patterson for the last five years.



Ival is survived by her four children Keith (Vicki) Ratliff of Charlotte, North Carolina; Wayne Ratliff, Larry (Bernie) Ratliff and Brian (Michelle) Ratliff, all of Springfield, Ohio. Her grandchildren include Killey Patterson, Jarrod Ratliff (deceased), Christopher (Jason) Ratliff, Gabriel Ratliff, Tyler Ratliff, Patrick (Alisha), Ratliff, Drew (Megan) Ratliff, and Jacob Ratliff. Ival's great grandchildren are Austin, Julia, Payton, Liam, Levi and Liam.



She is also survived by her siblings Betty Faith, Patty Gillespie, and Roger Hopkins.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Greater Life Apostolic Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Ival will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens following the funeral.





