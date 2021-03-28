RATCLIFF, Linda



Linda Ratcliff, age 78 of Miamisburg, passed away March 25, 2021.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Ratcliff; children, Catherine (Peter Vaughan) Ratcliff, David Ratcliff and Ann (Avery) Turner; grandchildren, Devereaux, Olivia, Aleea, Kendall and Quincy; sisters, Diana (John) LaViolette and Sue (Doug) Waddell; numerous extended family and dear friends.



Linda was an active member of Normandy Church in Centerville. She particularly enjoyed singing in the choir. Linda was also an active member in the Centerville Women's Civic Club and PEO. She volunteered her time working at Hospice of Dayton. Linda was known as a loving, giving and kind



person.



A memorial service is currently pending.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent DePaul, House of Bread and/or Dayton Food Bank, in Linda's memory.



