RASCH, Christopher Lyle



Age, 36, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at U.C. Medical Center, Cincinnati. Funeral services will be



Monday, December 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel



Lutheran Church, 1285 Main Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Kevin Jud officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences are available at



