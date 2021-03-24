RANNELLS, Jeanne



Jeanne P. Rannells, 78, passed peacefully on March 5, 2021, at The Wellington at Dayton. Jeanne was a strong, selfless, and caring woman who positively impacted the lives of all she touched. She was committed to education and dedicated to the betterment of young people. Her generosity and kindness were without limit. Her absence will be felt by all who knew her.



Born on July 21, 1942, to the late Evelyn and Frank Phillips, Jeanne graduated with a BA from Western College and later from Miami University with a Masters in Guidance Counseling. She retired in 1999 from Miamisburg High School as a guidance counselor. She later retired in 2009 from Sinclair



Community College as an advisor to student athletes.



She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Rannells, brothers Frank and David Phillips, sister-in-law, Ruth Ann



Phillips, cousin Robert Milne, stepson Ashley Rannells, and grandson Todd Brewer.



She is survived by one son, Steven Hopkins, 4 stepdaughters, Robyn (Jim) Curry, Whitney Rannells, Heather (Greg) Grant, and Brooke Rannells, nephew Dave (Nancy) Phillips and their 4 children, and sister-in-law, Marjorie Phillips. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Jordan, Carrie, Owen, Vinny, Kyndal, and Hudson, 3 great-grandchildren Aiden, Callie, and



Charlotte, and special lifelong friends John and Ann Moran and daughters.



Special thanks to Willa Cox, Jason Deaton, and Tara Heid.

