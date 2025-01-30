Rankin, Dexter Blair "Dex"



Age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Aspire Church, 51 Best Street, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with Pastor Winston officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com