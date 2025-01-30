Rankin, Dexter

Obituaries
Jan 30, 2025
X

Rankin, Dexter Blair "Dex"

Age 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Aspire Church, 51 Best Street, Dayton, Ohio 45405, with Pastor Winston officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Richardson, Anna
2
Cornell, Phyllis
3
Stephens, Diane
4
Lucas, Louvonia
5
Severyn, Thomas