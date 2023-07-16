Rankin, David



Age 80, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Belize. He was born and raised in New Concord, Ohio. David was a graduate of New Concord High School and Ohio University where he met Susan Tarver. Dave and Sue were married on



December 19, 1964, in Philadelphia, PA. David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served 4 years as a code breaker. Dave and Sue were avid collectors of Cambridge Glass over the years and were dedicated members of the National Cambridge Collectors society. Dave was greatly respected and admired for his many years of dedication to the people of Belize. From building and painting houses to taking educational materials to several schools, he wanted to help the people of Belize. His most recent project, the Matthew 25 project in San Narciso was a vision shared by Mr. Rafael Cob. This project will provide shelter and numerous services for the people. Dave was the coordinator of the mission trips for many years. From securing housing, organizing ladies to cook the meals, buying the food and supplies needed for the many projects, Dave did it all. Dave will be missed by numerous friends and his family in Belize. Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, parents Uel and Nellie Rankin, brother James, sisters Ethyl, Betty, Barbara and Adele. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation and services will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home 950 Albert Rd Brookville, OH starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in Dave's name, to the Matthew 25 project at Ware's Chapel United Methodist Church of West Manchester, OH



