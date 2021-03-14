RANKIN, Catherine Elizabeth



Age 57, died Saturday, March 6, 2021. She was born October 25, 1963, to her parents, Joyce Overholser of Kettering, OH, and Jerry Rankin of Lilburn, GA. She was predeceased by her son, Stewart Whited, in 2020. Cathy is survived by her



daughter, Madeline Fuller, of Bethesda, MD, and her sister,



Julia Baun of Valdosta, GA.



Cathy was a great fan of sports, especially the Dayton Flyers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. She enjoyed the library and reading about Dayton's history. Cathy loved



decorating for each and every holiday!



Private graveside services will be held at David's Cemetery. Arrangements by Glickler Funeral Home.



Remembrances and donations may be made to Food Bank of Dayton and Hospice of Dayton.

