RANDALL, Clarence

RANDALL, Jr., Clarence "Sonny"



Clarence passed away December 27, 2021 at home just 5 months after the love of his life, Carolyn.



Born in 1935 in North Dayton, attending Kiser High school and eventually living in Fairborn for many years.



Clarence made his career in the photo lab at SRL where he made many lifelong friends.



Clarence lived life with a positive attitude and a resiliency filled with love and laughter.



He is greatly missed by his family and devoted friends.



Please come and join all of us to celebrate him in a way he would be proud of, with laughter and memories... Saturday March, 12 from 2-6 pm at Country Club of the North in Xenia.



For information or RSVP contact: Michelle Preston 614-376-9761. tippy3546@gmail.com.

