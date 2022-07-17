RAND, Gregory E.



Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Greg was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 20, 1952, to John Rand and Thelma (Stivers) Rand. He graduated from Taft High School in 1970 and went on to join the Local Pipefitters Union 392 in 1971, in which he was a working member for over 30 years. On April 17, 1971, he married the love of his life, JoAnne Rush, and they were happily together for 51 years. Greg was immensely proud of his children and grandchildren.



Greg is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Rush) Rand; two children, Jason (Debbie) Rand and Tonya (Tom) Buschelmann; 5 grandchildren, Austin, Kiersten (Ken Combes), Tommy, Tyler, and Tabby; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey; one sister, Linda (Dennis) Conrad; one brother, Darrell (Teresa) Rand; and several brothers/sisters-in-law; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Rand; and his in-laws, Elbert and Wanda Rush.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

