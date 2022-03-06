RAMSEY, Roger Lee



Age 57, of Hamilton, passed away on February 3, 2022. He was born on February 29, 1964, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Graduated from Talawanda High School in 1982, and went on pursuing a career driving semi tractor trailers and dump trucks for 36 years. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles Club of Hamilton. Roger loved the outdoors and traveling with his wife, Kim. He developed a passion for building (R.C.) cars, loved celebrating the holidays, and was an avid sports fan. Preceded in death by parents, William Alex and Norma Jean Ramsey. Survived by his loving wife, Kim Ramsey of 18 years, his precious little pooch, Lucy!, daughter Bailee Davish, brother-in-law, Keith Amburgy, brother, Charlie Ramsey (Diana), brother, Dean Ramsey (Shanna), nephews, nieces, great-nieces, many friends and family. Roger was dearly loved by all! Visitation and memorial services will be held March 19 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Pentecostal Faith Church, 30 Cain Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Roger for his memorial.

