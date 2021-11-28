RAMSEY, Beverly Ann



Age 89 of Fairborn, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 31, 1931, the daughter of Heber "Bud" and Naomi "Billie"



(Miller) Crawford. She was



active in her church for many years, she served as church



secretary and worked in fashion until she had to retire to take care of her mother.



She is survived by her children Sherryn Cohron, Michael (Julie) Ramsey, Robin Fancher, Rhonda Ramsey, David (Kathy)



Ramsey and Becky Thompson; 18 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother Tom (Becky) Crawford; sister Judy Stewart; her 2 fur kids, beloved dog Diesel and her cat Baby; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many "adopted family" members as she claimed you as her own once you spent time with her.



She was preceded in crossing through Heaven's Gates by her parents; husband of 71 years, Jesse Lee Ramsey in November 2020; daughter Karen Proffitt; grandchildren Jessica Fancher and Nigel Williams; great-granddaughter Mavery Thompson; and her brothers Heber Jr., Bill and Don Crawford. She was a true Matriarch of her family, a beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all. All will miss her amazing smile, her heart for Jesus and a love that was truly unconditional. She has now heard the words, well done good and faithful



servant. Your work on earth is done.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Felica Hamilton officiating. Burial will



follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

