RAMSAY, William Harold "Bill"



Went to be with the Lord Jesus on 11/29/2021. Bill was born



in Guelph, Ontario, Canada,



on 11/26/1944, to Grace



(Greenway) and William G. Ramsay. He was a successful business owner who loved serving his community, but what he loved more was serving the Lord and worshipping with his drums. He loved talking to people about God and having church no matter where he was he just wanted to make sure they knew Jesus.



He leaves behind his beloved wife Joan (Coning-Graziani) Ramsay and many family, friends, and precious neighbors.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 1:30 PM until time of funeral service at 2:00 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011 with Pastor Wendell Coning officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial



contributions may be made to the Hamilton Dream Center Church, 725 Campbell Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011 or Hospice of Blue Ash, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be left at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

