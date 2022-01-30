RAMOS, Robert L.



Age 66, of Oakwood, formerly of Novelty, Ohio, passed away January 23, 2022. He was born January 11, 1956, in Miami, Florida; the son of the late Victor L. and Veronica N. (Lockrow) Ramos. He graduated from Lake Catholic High School in



Mentor, Ohio, in 1974. He retired in 2016 from the Trucking industry. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His memories will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he made contact with. Robert is survived by son, Dana Ramos; daughter, Brande Ramos; sisters, Patricia Ramos Stubbs, Kathleen (Cliff) Ramos Caldwell, Mary (Mike) Ramos Nolan, and Sharon (Jon) Ramos Ostlie; granddaughter, Lyn Sengsouk; nieces, Michelle (Matt) Stubbs Spaulding and children Evelyn, Julia, Maxwell; and Kinsey (Scott) Caldwell; nephews, Michael Molnar and Paul (Megan) Stubbs and children Hayden, Nira, Stephen; and numerous extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Robert will be laid to rest at the Dayton National Cemetery per his wishes. Condolences may be sent to the family by



