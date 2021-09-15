springfield-news-sun logo
X

RAMNATH, Champa

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RAMNATH,

Dr. Champa Rani, DDS

Age 59, of Oakwood, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Rani was born on

November 29, 1962, in India to Shebendra and Usha Das. She earned her BS and MBA in

Business from the University of Wisconsin and her Dental

Doctorate from University of Detroit Mercy. Rani owned and operated her dental practice at Mad River Dental Excellence in Englewood. She was preceded in death by her son, Ranjit Kumar Chaterjee, and mother, Usha Rani Das. Rani is survived by her husband Albert; son, Vijay Krishna Chaterjee, and father, Shebendra Nath Das, MD, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the attending doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital's Southeast 9th Floor for the care and compassion they showed Rani. A Celebration of Rani's life will be held 5-7 PM on

Thursday, September 16 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, please make

memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WELLS, Robert
2
HUGHES, Douglas
3
BAKER, Roosevelt
4
LOOS, Marshall
5
GROVES, Doris
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top