RAMNATH, Champa

RAMNATH,



Dr. Champa Rani, DDS



Age 59, of Oakwood, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Rani was born on



November 29, 1962, in India to Shebendra and Usha Das. She earned her BS and MBA in



Business from the University of Wisconsin and her Dental



Doctorate from University of Detroit Mercy. Rani owned and operated her dental practice at Mad River Dental Excellence in Englewood. She was preceded in death by her son, Ranjit Kumar Chaterjee, and mother, Usha Rani Das. Rani is survived by her husband Albert; son, Vijay Krishna Chaterjee, and father, Shebendra Nath Das, MD, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the attending doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital's Southeast 9th Floor for the care and compassion they showed Rani. A Celebration of Rani's life will be held 5-7 PM on



Thursday, September 16 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. In lieu of flowers, please make



memorial contributions to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com