RAMEY, Ruth C.



Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 14, 2022, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Marcettes Cunningham officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

