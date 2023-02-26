RAMEY, Ralph B.



Age 88 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Ralph was born on December 13, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late Kinner and Darlene Ramey. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Conrad and Melvin Ramey. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Doris Adkins Ramey; sons, David (Mary Lynn) Ramey and Greg (Kim) Ramey; 2 grandsons; 7 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shelby Ramey. Ralph served in the U.S. Army and was retired from DESC and as a Bus Driver with Centerville Schools. He and Doris belonged to East Dayton Freewill Baptist church, as well as Brentwood Baptist Church here in Dayton, and he played the piano for many years at East Dayton Freewill Baptist. A gathering of family and friends 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, with the funeral service at 5:30 p.m. Graveside service 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Portsmouth, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Memories and words of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

