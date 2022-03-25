RALEY, Nancy

RALEY, CPPS,



Sister Nancy



Sister Nancy Raley, 82, died suddenly March 20 at MVH. She was born January 1940, in



Canton, Ohio, the oldest of 4 children. In 1959, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, and faithfully served God, His people and the Congregation for 63 years. Sister gifted her body to



science. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Sharing of Memories begins at 10:30 a.m. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.



Sister Nancy's life of service began as a dietician at Marian Hall, Flint, Michigan. She continued in food service in Dayton at the Motherhouse and then at the Maria Joseph Center. These same skills were utilized in Dayton at the Montgomery County Senior Citizens Center and in the Washington, D.C., Office on Aging. Sister Nancy served on the leadership team and as treasurer of the Sisters of the Precious Blood for 12 years. Having a deep commitment to the elderly, Sister Nancy became a nursing home administrator and held various positions at Maria Joseph Center and at The Brethren Home, Greenville, Ohio.



During her retirement years in Dayton, she volunteered at Catholic Social Services food pantry and development offices; served on the boards of Mercy Manor and St. Mary Development; and was active on Congregational committees.



Sister Nancy joins her parents, Catherine and Alan, and sister Jane in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood



Community of Sisters; brother Joe and wife Marcia, sister Rita, nieces and nephews. May Nancy's adventuresome spirit and willingness to embrace challenges and risks live on in each of us. Online memories and condolences may be left for the



family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

