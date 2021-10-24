RAKESTRAW, Anna M.



Born May 22nd, 1930, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Artie Redmon and Leon Craig; stepfather William Redmon. She



departed on October 14, 2021. Survived by husband Guy Rakestraw Jr.; daughters



Denise Hayden (Darryl), Jeri Hill, Michele Rakestraw; grandson Eric Hill; step-grandson Darryl Hayden II; other



relatives.



HHRoberts.com