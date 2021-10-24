RAKESTRAW, Anna M.
Born May 22nd, 1930, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, to Artie Redmon and Leon Craig; stepfather William Redmon. She
departed on October 14, 2021. Survived by husband Guy Rakestraw Jr.; daughters
Denise Hayden (Darryl), Jeri Hill, Michele Rakestraw; grandson Eric Hill; step-grandson Darryl Hayden II; other
relatives.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral