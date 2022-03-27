RAINS, Myrtle Frazier Hensley



Age 96, of Springboro, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Tapestry Senior Living in Springboro, OH. Myrtle was born in Hancock County, TN, the 11th of 12 children to the late William and Emily (Rowe) Frazier on October 12, 1925. She was a devoted member of the Springboro First



Baptist Church. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Sherman Rains and her beloved son, Sherwin



Derrick Hensley. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Spurling and her son-in-law, Michael D. Spurling; grandchildren, Jamie Hensley, Jeffery Hensley, Nicole Peacock, Ashley Harris, Lindsey Michonski; great-grandchildren, Dylan Schuder, Connor Harris, Emma Schuder, Zachary Crider, Lucas Peacock, Jaxon Michonski, Bailey Michonski and Alan Michonski.



Myrtle's family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH, from 11am to 1pm with a Memorial Service to follow with Spencer Brummett officiating. Entombment will be at Heritage Hills Memorial Gardens.

