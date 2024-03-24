Raines, Paul

Raines, Sr., Paul Roy



Paul Roy Raines, Sr, 88, of Beavercreek, passed away on March 17, 2024. He was born on June 25,1935 in Jacksboro, Tennessee. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy, and his four children, Sharon (Ron) Kirchoff, Paul (Kim) Raines, Jr., Kim (Gary) Gulyas, and Judy (Tony) Caruso. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren, Tyler Kirchoff, Joe (Beth) Raines, Erin (Chris) Gulyas Hayes, Ben (Kelly) Raines, Daniel Gulyas, Caitlin Gulyas, Isabella Caruso and four great-grandchildren, Luke and Alice Hayes and Andrew and Gwendolyn Raines. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness of his friends and neighbors, especially Libby, Danny, Wes, and Broc Begley and Bethany Ederer and family. Paul was a dedicated and proud employee of Dayton Power and Light for 37 years. Following his retirement, he was fortunate to winter in Florida for many years. His true passions were fishing, hunting, playing guitar, gardening, and he was an expert water skier. Affectionately known as "Happy" to his family, he had a good sense of humor and reminded everyone to "Watch your back." Honoring his wishes, there will be no formal services.



