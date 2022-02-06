RAINES, Betty

RAINES (Myers),



Betty Ann



Age 94, of Beavercreek, Ohio, stepped into Heaven with her loving daughters by her side on February 2, 2022. She was always sunshine and good weather to everyone she met. She was married to Paul Raines for 55 years until his death in 2009. She retired from Systems Research Laboratory after 23 years as the Benefit Director. Above all else Betty's love and dedication to her daughters was unmatched. She is preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law Bink and Mason Powers, her lifelong friend Mae and Dick Koenig. Betty is survived by her daughters



Nancy Pack and Polly Mosley (KW Ladd Mosley) who were so dedicated to her care over the last few years, several nieces and nephews including special niece Sue Daniel and nephews Bill Koenig and Jerry Powers; and special friend and neighbor, Sam. Special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton, especially



Jennifer her PCS. Family to receive friends 10:00AM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in the Valley View Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hospice of Dayton in Betty's name.

