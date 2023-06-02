Rahilly, Mary Pat



RAHILLY, Mary Pat, age 86, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Columbus, OH. Family will greet friends Sunday, June 4 from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with services beginning at 3:00pm. For those unable to attend, Mary Pat's services will be livestreamed on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park in Minneapolis, MN. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

