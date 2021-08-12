springfield-news-sun logo
X

RAGLAND, Ida

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RAGLAND, Ida A.

Born June 4, 1945, in Gallipolis, OH, to Francis L. Briggs, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 2, 2021. She retired from GM/Delphi Division with over 20 years of

service, and was a faithful

servant of Greater New Philadelphia M. B. Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Ragland; granddaughter, Briana N. Briggs. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters,

Judy Payne, Betty Reed; sons, Brian K. (Adriane M.) Briggs, Paul E. Ragland; grandchildren, Brian Keith Martin Briggs II, Angel D. (DaShar) Holloway, Lawrence D. III (Moniquea S.) Jackson, Bryanna N. Briggs (Marcus L. Martin), Diana S.

Jackson (Thomas C. Sumlin); great-grandchildren, Pierre Jr. and Kayden Harris, Shardae and Rashad Holloway, Lawrence Jackson IV, Nova Sumlin; many cherished nieces, nephews,

relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, August 13 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MCCOY, Gerald
2
HAGLER, Robert
3
HOWSON, Stevem
4
MAYS, Linda
5
KNOLTON, Jacquelyn
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top