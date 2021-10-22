RAGAN, Charlotte J.



Charlotte J. Ragan, age 80, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021. Charlotte was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on May 29, 1941, to Joe Blevins and Lucy (Chamberlin) Blevins.



Charlotte is survived by two children, Jim (Kathy) Asher and Vicky (Jeff) Carter; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Roger Blevins and Ronnie (Wilma) Blevins. Charlotte was preceded in death by her spouse Gene Ragan; her parents, Joe and Lucy Blevins; and her son Nathan Ragan.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday,



October 25, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bobby Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



