RADABAUGH, Janet F.



Janet F. Radabaugh, 87, of Crittenden, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her home. She was born in Middletown, Ohio, on March 9, 1934, to parents,



Edward and Galena (Gray) McCarty. She had worked



in management for McGee's



Supermarket on Manchester Rd. Mrs. Radabaugh is



survived by her husband, Rick Radabaugh; children, Charles "Danny" Frasher, Tonia Jenkins, Dusty (Debbie) Friedley, Heather (Steve) Lawley and Nathan (Rocio) Radabaugh; 32 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 26 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Penny Jo Goodlet; parents; and 4 siblings. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 30, 2021, at 7:00 pm at



Wilson Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown, Ohio with Brother Dave Shanklin officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00- 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Violet Ridge Church of Christ, 1000 Violet Rd., Crittenden, KY 41030 - OR - Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Please sign the guestbook at



