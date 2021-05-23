RACZ, Magdelene A. "Maggie"



Age 51, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Desi Racz, and grandparents: Martin and Ethel Osterloh, and Dezso and Ilona Racz. She is survived by two sons: Joseph Racz (Kayla) and



Jacob Racz-Estevez. She is also survived by her mother, Linda Racz, sister, Helen Racz and dear family friend, Ben Barney. Maggie had a big heart and loved helping others. Services were held privately. Contributions can be made to the



American Diabetes Association or any charity of your choice in Maggie's memory.

