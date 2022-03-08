RABY, Sandra

RABY (Greene), Sandra Lynn "Sandy"



Was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1947, to the late Ethel and Rufus Greene. Preceded in death by her brothers Sam, Coy, and Carl (Tunny) and sisters Betty Jean and Ina. She leaves



behind to cherish her memory five children, Tressa, David, Lynn, Renea, and Melissa, her sister Rebecca, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Sandy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a passionate gardener and crafter who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.



Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

