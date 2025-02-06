Raby, Nancy L.



age 90, of Kettering, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. A visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A funeral service will be held at 10am the following day, Monday, February 10, 2025, also at Routsong Kettering. A live stream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or Washington Heights Baptist Church Camp Fund, 5650 Far Hills Ave. Dayton, OH 45429. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



