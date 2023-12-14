Raab, E. John

Raab, Dr. E. John



It is with great sadness to share that Dr. John Raab, age 72, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, at his home in Waynesville surrounded by his family.







John grew up on a farm in Lancaster. He graduated from Fairfield Union High School in 1969. He earned a doctorate degree from The Ohio State University's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1976 and was president of his graduating class.







While at Ohio State, he met the love of his life, Mary. They wed in 1976 and remained happily married for 47 years. John and Mary had two daughters, Lindsey and Rachel, who adored their father.







John began his career practicing veterinary medicine on both large and small animals. He owned and operated Caesar Creek Animal Clinic in Waynesville and Sugarcreek Animal Clinic in Bellbrook. After 40 years of dedicated and compassionate service, he retired in 2016.







John was an active member of the St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church in Dayton. He served as president of the Waynesville Rotary Club. He volunteered annually to be the Warren County Fair's veterinarian.







Humble, kind, easygoing, personable and intelligent, John was a family man. He loved to hunt, fish and birdwatch, and shared his passion for the outdoors and animals with his daughters. His favorite pastime became making maple syrup, which he tapped from his own trees. He enjoyed giving it to friends and family. John enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, but his first sports love was Ohio State football. He and Mary loved traveling, whether to Buckeye games, annual family and veterinarian reunions, overseas or to visit their grandchildren.







John will be remembered most in his community as a small-town vet who both cared genuinely for the animals and treated their owners fairly.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Doid and Alice Raab. He is survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Lindsey Polichuk and Rachel (Jake) Trotter; grandchildren, Victor, Xavier, Dorothy, Theo, and Mickey; brothers, Keith Raab and Tom (Anne) Raab; and sister, Nancy Stahley.







The family will receive visitors on Friday, December 15 from 4-8 p.m. at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A visitation at 10 a.m. will be followed by the Orthodox funeral service on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Rd. Dayton, OH 45440. Father Gregory Ealy will officiate. A burial service will be held Monday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus. Contributions may be made to The Veterinary Medical Class of 1976 Endowed Scholarship Fund at https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/647468?fund=647468





